Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Leeds United have two players that Daniel Farke can throw on against Sheffield United tonight to make a big difference during the course of the game.

Chris Wilder takes his Blades outfit to Elland Road this evening to lock horns with Farke’s men in the Championship.

Farke has a host of attacking options, including Manor Solomon and Dan James, who both suffered hamstring injuries early in the season, which have kept them out of action for the last two months.

Both could well be available to call upon against Sheffield United.

Clarke thinks that having Solomon and James at their disposal will boost Leeds United’s hopes of triumphing over Wilder’s side.

He believes that the Spurs loanee and James are capable of making the difference in terms of coming on as substitutes and influencing the game tonight.

“The big boost for them is Manor Solomon and Dan James are likely to be fit and I think that will make a big difference to them in terms of not just what they do from the start but what they can do in the mid-game”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“If things are not going according to plan, they can bring one or two excellent players to influence it.”

Spurs will be watching closely to see how much game time Farke gives Solomon over the course of the loan spell.