Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham thinks that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett scoring his first goal for England Under-21s is a special moment for the player.

The 20-year-old joined Championship outfit Oxford United on a season-long loan to help his development after a disappointing last season.

Scarlett, however, has been prolific for England’s youth teams and at the weekend he featured for the England Under-21 side while netting a goal in their 7-0 win over Azerbaijan in a Under-21 Euro qualifier.

The Tottenham loanee’s goal against Azerbaijan is his first goal for England Under-21s and Oxford boss Buckingham believes that it is a proud moment for the Tottenham star and his family.

“I think it is great for the players and the families”, Buckingham told Oxford’s media.

“First and foremost, the opportunity to go and represent your country and I use people like PK [Peter Kioso], who for DR Congo got called up for the first time and how much that means for him all the way to Mark Harris making his first international start and the likes of Dane Scarlett as well, who scored his first international goal for the Under-21s after being called up from the Under-20s, amongst the others.

“It is always a very special moment.”

However, Scarlett has yet to start a league game for Oxford this season and has not scored in his five league appearances for the Championship outfit.

The Tottenham loanee will be hoping to turn around his form in the coming weeks to get his season up and running.