Aberdeen great Willie Miller believes that an in-form Aberdeen side’s real test will be against Celtic today and it will be interesting to see how they stand up to it.

Under new manager Jimmy Thelin the Dons have made a sparkling start to their 2024/25 domestic season and have won all the seven Scottish Premiership games they have played so far.

Miller has been left impressed by the performances of his former team and believes that they have not missed Bojan Miovski – their star from last season.

However, the 69-year-old also reminded the Dons of the fact that their real test awaits this weekend, when they visit Celtic Park to take on the champions Celtic.

“If you’re sitting in the stands, you want to see attractive football, you want to see your team putting the opposition under pressure and Thelin has got all that”, Miller told BBC Sportsound.

“You’re looking at Miovski leaving, and you’re thinking ‘what’s going to happen?’ – that’s their talisman.

“They haven’t missed him at all, they’ve found goals all over the pitch.

“Everything is rosy in the north east, and I haven’t been able to say that for a long time. It will be a real test, I’m looking forward to how Aberdeen stand up to it.”

Celtic have a far better goal difference compared to Aberdeen as they have scored as many as 22 goals in the seven matches they have played while Aberdeen have scored 15.