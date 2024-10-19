Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has indicated that Aberdeen are benefiting from playing no European football this season.

Rodgers saw his Bhoys side squander a two-goal lead over the Dons at Celtic Park on Saturday to draw 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership encounter between the two teams.

It means Aberdeen remain level pegging with Celtic at the top of the league standings with eight games played.

A point, a performance and a comeback to be proud of at Celtic Park. pic.twitter.com/3xHOSYSyYe — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 19, 2024

Celtic had largely been expected to assert their dominance over Aberdeen, but the afternoon did not play out that way.

Rodgers tipped his hat to Jimmy Thelin’s men post match and indicated that they are reaping the rewards of not being involved in Europe this term.

The Northern Irishman says that gives Aberdeen extra preparation time, which they are using to their advantage.

“They are a good team, well-coached”, Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

“They have the luxury of no European football so they can prepare going into each game each week.



“They work it well.

“We should win the game today, there is no doubt about that.



“We just could not find the killer instinct.”

Celtic are back in European action next week when they take on Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League league phase.

Aberdeen next play host to Dundee United at Pittodrie.