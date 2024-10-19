Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has selected his side to welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen’s form has been the talking point of the Scottish Premiership season so far as they have matched Celtic in winning all of their opening seven games.

There is little serious talk of Aberdeen rivalling Celtic for the league title, but the Dons would consider finishing second ahead of Rangers to be a major accomplishment.

Celtic played a friendly over the course of the international break as they beat Sligo Rovers 3-2.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while the Bhoys have a back four of Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Alex Valle.

Callum McGregor slots into midfield alongside Arne Engels and Reo Hatate, while leading the attacking charge are Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he does have options to call for from the bench and these include Adam Idah and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Palma, Idah, Yang, McCowan, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh