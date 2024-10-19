Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Brighton to St James’ Park in the Premier League today.

Howe’s side played out a frustrating 0-0 draw away at Everton before the international break kicked in, but continue to be well placed in the league and within striking distance of the top four.

Brighton also have designs of their own on European football and beat Tottenham Hotspur before the break; their last trip to St James’ Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

If Newcastle can avoid defeat today then they would equal their longest unbeaten home run in the Premier League under Howe, going to 12 games.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle, who name a back four of Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall.

In midfield, the Magpies go with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to his bench to chop and change, with options including Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pope, Livramento, Burn, Schar, Hall, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley