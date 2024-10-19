Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Gordon Dalziel has identified what he thinks is Celtic’s big problem, amid the Bhoys being held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen at Celtic Park.

The top two sides in the Scottish Premiership collided on Saturday at Celtic Park and a nip-and-tuck game was on display as Celtic went 2-0 up but were pegged back.

Even ten minutes of time added on at the end of the match was not enough to split the two teams, who had to share the spoils.

Celtic’s defence came in for some criticism after the match, especially centre-back pairing Liam Scales and Auston Trusty.

Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel though is seeing things through the lens of the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

He feels the big problem for Celtic is just how much they need Carter-Vickers in the heart of defence, as he makes Scales play a lot better and could do the same for Trusty.

Dalziel dismissed criticism of left-back Alex Valle.

“Celtic’s big problem is…Carter-Vickers is so important to the [centre-back] partnership, because when he plays with Scales, Scales has been brilliant for Celtic”, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Now, maybe when Carter-Vickers plays with Trusty…but what it tells me is Carter-Vickers is such an important part of that defensive team.



“I would not jump on the bandwagon of saying ‘oh Greg Taylor was’, I don’t think the boy [Alex Valle] played that badly today.”

It had been thought that Carter-Vickers might be back for the Aberdeen game, but now all eyes will be on whether he is ready to face Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.