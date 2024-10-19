Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Premier League today.

The Hammers went into the international break on the back of a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town to ease some of the pressure on boss Julen Lopetegui, but the Spaniard will want that performance following up now.

West Ham won 2-1 on their visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season and then held Spurs at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui remains without attacker Niclas Fullkrug, who has an issue with his Achilles.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham, who have a defence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Emerson Palmieri.

Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta line up in midfield, with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus supporting Michail Antonio.

If the Spurs boss needs to shake things up he has options off the bench that include Crysencio Summerville and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Coufal, Cresswell, Ings, Guilherme, Mavropanos, Soler, Summerville, Alvarez