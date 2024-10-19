Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby has warned Whites new boy Largie Ramazani that he has to perform really well to stay in front of Daniel James and Manor Solomon in the team.

Leeds were keen to add depth in their wing department in the summer after the loss of Crysencio Summerville and moved for Ramazani.

The 23-year-old has stepped in the absence of James and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon of late and on Friday also put in an impressive performance against Sheffield United.

Bromby pointed out that Spurs loanee Solomon is a big talent and stressed that Leeds have the strongest attacking line-up in the division.

He issued a warning to Ramazani that he will need to keep performing really well if he intends to keep his spot in the starting line-up ahead of Solomon and James.

“Leeds attack so well, if you look at their attacking players and then you bring Dan James and Solomon on in the 60th minute”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“That is the strongest attacking front four with the midfield players in the league.

“He is going to have to play well to be in the team in front of Dan James and Solomon, obviously a big talent coming on loan.

“He is going to have to put in really, really good performances to stay in the team.”

Ramazani has featured seven times for Leeds so far this season and has netted two goals while registering an assist in the process.