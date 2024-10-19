Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tam McManus has told Hibernian that sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership after eight games is ‘totally unacceptable’.

Hibs’ struggles continued on Saturday after they let slip a 2-1 lead away at Tannadice to lose 3-2 to Dundee United, conceding two injury time goals.

The visitors had Joe Newell sent off five minutes from time and could not see out the game, going down to yet another loss.

The Easter Road outfit sit rock bottom of the league standings with just five points from eight games, below Edinburgh rivals Hearts on goal difference.

Former Hibernian star McManus bemoaned the loss and believes Hibs simply cannot defend.

He insists being bottom of the Scottish Premiership after eight games is not acceptable.

“What is happening at Easter Road? Bottom of the league after 8 games is totally unacceptable”, McManus wrote on X.

“Same old issues can’t defend.”

Hibernian have now lost their last three league games on the spin and face a bottom of the table derby next weekend when they host Hearts at Easter Road.