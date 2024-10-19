Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson believes that Cameron Carter-Vickers has been the glue at the back for Celtic and without him in the starting eleven the Hoops have looked like a weaker team.

Carter-Vickers, who has been an ever-present figure in Celtic’s defence this season, missed the team’s last four matches in all competitions with a toe injury.

In his absence, Brendan Rodgers’ team conceded two goals against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup, seven goals against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and one against Ross County in the league.

Stressing the importance of the former Tottenham player, Ferguson insisted that he has been the glue at the back for Celtic.

The 46-year-old also feels that without Carter-Vickers, Celtic have looked weaker at the back, a fact that came to the fore against Dortmund.

Ferguson, asked about Carter-Vickers’ influence, told Go Radio: “Huge.

“He is the glue at the back, a good communicator and a massive player for Celtic.

“When Carter-Vickers isn’t in the starting eleven I think Celtic look a weaker team.”

Celtic could have Carter-Vickers back in the starting line-up when they play host to Aberdeen this afternoon.