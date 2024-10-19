Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Hugh Keevins thinks Celtic should have ‘fear’ about the outcome of their Champions League meeting with Atalanta due to their defensive frailties.

Brendan Rodgers was looking for his Celtic side to pull clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday when Aberdeen visited Celtic Park.

He looked set to see that happen when Celtic led 2-0 at the break after a bright start.

Aberdeen though did not lie down and scored twice in the second half, through Ester Sokler and Graeme Shinnie, to draw level before then seeing out the game to leave Glasgow with a point.

Rodgers picked a back four of Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Alex Valle.

And for Keevins, there are serious question marks over three of those defenders, meaning Celtic should be worried about their Champions League trip to Atalanta in midweek.

“The general impression from me is that Alex Valle lacks a defensive strength. He’s no Greg Taylor”, Keevins said after the match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“[Cameron] Carter-Vickers is a serious miss.

“Trusty and Scales does not look a reliable partnership and I think there should be fear over the outcome against Atalanta.”

The draw means that both Celtic and Aberdeen have lost their 100 per cent records in the Scottish Premiership and continue to have the same number of points (22).