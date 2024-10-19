Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara is of the view that Spurs still look too open, despite having returned to winning ways by beating West Ham United.

Ange Postecoglou saw his side fall behind in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off as Mohammed Kudus struck for the visiting Hammers.

Spurs came back quickly though to level it before the break, while they struck three further times in the second half to run out 4-1 winners.

West Ham also had Kudus sent off late on and it was a good afternoon’s work for Spurs.

Ex-Spurs star O’Hara though believes despite the result, Tottenham continue to look too open and stressed West Ham created good chances.

He is of the view that Spurs being too open remains a problem.

“You know what, we’re playing alright, but we do look open”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In.

“We still look open.



“It’s a problem.

“West Ham created some good chances.”



West Ham did have eleven shots at Tottenham’s goal, of which four were on target.

Spurs had the lion’s share of the ball, with 57 per cent possession, which they used to register seven shots on target during the 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.