George Wood/Getty Images

Leigh Bromby is of the opinion that Leeds United star Joe Rothwell has made a spot in the Whites midfield his own with his performance against Sheffield United.

Leeds’ midfield duo of Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu are out of action due to injury and Daniel Farke has turned to Rothwell and Ao Tanaka to step up in their absence.

Rothwell started his third game of the season against Sheffield United on Friday night and it was from his corner that Pascal Struijk gave the Whites the lead in the 69th minute of the game.

The 29-year-old midfielder impressed Bromby with his performance and the former Leeds star stated that Rothwell stepped up against the Blades.

Bromby pointed out that Rothwell has good experience of the Championship and believes that with performances on Friday he has sealed a position in Leeds’ midfield.

“Rothwell has obviously played in the league before”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He played for Southampton last year and he has done really well at Blackburn.

“He is a really talented player, but I thought tonight he really showed a top performance and he really stepped up to make that place his.”

Rothwell is currently on a season-long loan from Bournemouth and last season he helped Southampton achieve promotion to the Premier League.