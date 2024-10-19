Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side have now gone three league games unbeaten, winning one and drawing two.

They will bid to continue that run this afternoon, but face an Ipswich side desperate for a win as they have yet to taste victory in the Premier League this term.

Kieran McKenna’s men have also conceded 14 goals in their seven league games, an average of two goals per game conceded.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Dyche goes with Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaly Mykolenko.

Midfield is where Dyche trusts in Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye, while Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can shake things up if needed and his options off the bench include Beto and Orel Mangala.

Everton Team vs Ipswich Town

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Mangala, Beto, O’Brien, Coleman, Armstrong, Dixon