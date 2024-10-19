Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham United side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs suffered a bad defeat before the international break when they let a two-goal lead over Brighton slip.

That has put some pressure on Postecoglou, raising questions again about his approach, and he will hope for a strong response today.

Postecoglou has a host of options to choose from, with Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison available, while Heung-Min Son is back.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while in defence Spurs name a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou go with Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke support Heung-Min Son.

If the Spurs boss needs to shake things up he has options off the bench that include Richarlison and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Dragusin, Gray, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Richarlison, Werner