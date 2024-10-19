Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy says Southampton are down and he cannot make a case for them surviving in the Premier League this season.

Saints managed to get up through the playoffs in the Championship last term, edging out Leeds United in the final.

Russell Martin has stuck to his approach and beliefs in the top flight, with the result so far being that Saints are bottom of the table and with just a point from eight games.

They led 2-0 at home against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, but ended up conceding three times to lose 3-2.

Cundy insists that he simply cannot make a case for Southampton surviving and has seen enough to know they are going to be relegated.

The former defender also believes his prediction is far from an ambitious one and he is not sticking his neck out in making it.

“Southampton are down”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In.

“I cannot make a case right now for Southampton staying in the Premier League.



“I can’t. 2-0 up at home against Leicester [and they lose].

“Southampton, I can’t make a case. They are not staying up. They are down.

“It’s not the wildest prediction in the world is it? It’s not like I’ve stuck my neck out.”

Southampton, who have lost all four of their league games on the road this season, next travel to champions Manchester City.