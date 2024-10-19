Stu Forster/Getty Images

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has questioned why Saints are not learning crucial lessons after they were beaten 3-2 by Leicester City at St Mary’s.

Russell Martin’s Saints side led 2-0 at the break in the Premier League clash thanks to goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo.

They looked set to scoop up all three points, but those hopes fell apart in the second half as Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Vardy and then, at the death, Jordan Ayew all struck for Leicester.

Ayew’s winner for Leicester was quickly put under the microscope by Le Tissier, who thinks it shows that Southampton are just not learning set piece lessons.

“Still not learning to have a man on the edge of the box at corners is shocking”, Le Tissier wrote on X.

“Do we not learn from the Ipswich game.”

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just one point to their name after eight games.

Also concerning for Saints will be that they have conceded 18 goals, a total that is only beaten by Wolves, who have let in 21 goals.