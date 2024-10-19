Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leicester City’s X account has mocked Southampton’s account after the Foxes completed an impressive comeback win at St Mary’s.

Southampton looked to be cruising to all three points at half time in the Premier League game as they led 2-0.

Feeling confident, Saints’ X account posted a photograph of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrating and wrote ‘Us rn’.

After Saints’ collapse and a 3-2 win for the visitors, Leicester’s X account hit back, posting a photograph of Jamie Vardy and writing ‘Us rn’, in response.

The result means that Southampton have yet to win a single Premier League game this season in eight attempts.

That is a record which is likely to get worse before it becomes better as they are due to travel to Manchester City next weekend.

There is then some respite with an EFL Cup encounter against Stoke City.

Leicester meanwhile have now grabbed back to back Premier League wins to climb up the standings to 13th spot.