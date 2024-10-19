Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has termed the Hammers’ performance at Tottenham Hotspur ’embarrassing’ and picked out something Julen Lopetegui got wrong.

Lopetegui’s men took an early lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Mohammed Kudus, but it came against the run of play and Spurs soon responded.

It was 1-1 in the 36th minute when Dejan Kulusevski struck, while after the break Tottenham picked up the pace.

The hosts scored through Yves Bissouma, an Alphonse Areola own goal and Heung-Min Son, to win 4-1, while West Ham’s misery was added to with Kudus being sent off four minutes from time.

For Cottee, the performance that West Ham put in was an embarrassment.

He also picked out an issue with Lopetegui, who he feels was too slow when it came to making substitutions.

Cottee wrote on X: “Embarrassing 2nd half performance, too slow with substitutions and now our best player out for 3 games.

“Can’t wait for next Sunday”, he added.

West Ham are due to play host to Manchester United next weekend, before they then head to face Nottingham Forest.