Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have shown impressive early form under new boss Arne Slot and a possible Premier League title challenge is increasingly being spoken about on Merseyside.

They went into the international break sitting on top of the league table, but now face a big test in the shape of an improving Chelsea side.

Chelsea sit in sixth spot in the league standings and their form over the last six Premier League games is bettered by only one other team – Liverpool.

Liverpool have Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, while at the back Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool name Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah lead the attacking threat.

Slot can chop and change during the course of the game if needed and his options off the bench include Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton