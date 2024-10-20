Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

As Rangers struggle under Philippe Clement, the manager the Gers sacked in 2022, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has set a club record in the Turkish Super Lig.

Van Bronckhorst led Rangers into the final of the Europa League, but just months later was shown the door amid poor form for the Gers.

The Dutchman, who also won the Scottish Cup as Rangers boss, was handed the job at Turkish giants Besiktas in the summer this year.

🦅 Giovanni van Bronckhorst, John Benjamin Toshack’tan bu yana Beşiktaş’ın başında Süper Lig’de çıktığı ilk dört iç saha maçını kazanan ilk teknik direktör oldu! 🗓️ 1997-1998

🗓️ 2024-2025 pic.twitter.com/nUt4uXpdjf — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) October 20, 2024

He has enjoyed a good start with the Black Eagles, who sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, five points off leaders Galatasaray but with a game in hand.

On Sunday, Besiktas beat Konyaspor 2-0 and in doing so, Van Bronckhorst set a record.

The former Rangers boss has become the first Besiktas manager to win his first four home league matches since John Toshack.

Toshack managed Besiktas between 1997 and 1999, winning the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup.

Rangers brought in Michael Beale to succeed Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox, but he was sacked after he struggled to make the Gers competitive.

Now Rangers are hoping Clement can turn things around, however some Gers fans are less than convinced about the Belgian.