Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton are ‘signalling concrete interest’ in Besiktas’ exciting teen talent Semih Kilicsoy and he could become a ‘serious topic’ for a transfer as soon as the January transfer window.

A senior Turkey international at the age of just 19, Kilicsoy’s minutes with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team have been limited since the start of the season with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

It had been thought that the forward would be getting more game time and it has brought the question of a move out into the open.

The forward could be the subject of bids when the window opens in January, with Everton and AC Milan both keen, according to German outlet Fussball Europa.

Everton are ‘signalling concrete interest’ in Kilicsoy and a transfer could become a ‘serious topic’ for the new year.

With Italian giants AC Milan also keen though, Everton could face competition for the Besiktas man.

Both clubs are suggested to have already made offers for Kilicsoy.

Kilicsoy came through the youth ranks at Besiktas and only broke through into the first team last year.

He was capped by Turkey earlier this year and was in the country’s squad for Euro 2024 in the summer.