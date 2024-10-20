Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender John Souttar has defended his team’s shaky start to the season, insisting that it was always going to take time given the massive turnaround owing to the number of bodies who left.

There was a shake-up at Ibrox in the summer with as many as five players leaving at the end of their contracts, while there were sales too.

There was also a significant number of incomings with the figure going up to eleven.

Souttar insists that given the shake-up in the dressing room over the course of the summer, getting the season up and running was always going to take time.

Now though following another international break it will be up to the players to show their qualities on the pitch, the centre-back believes.

Souttar also took time to stress the importance of the next block of games coming up starting with Kilmarnock this afternoon.

“It was always going to take time given the number of bodies who left in the summer”, Souttar said at a press conference.

“It was a massive turnaround in the changing room and on the pitch.

“It’s up to us to show it; everyone can speak but it’s up to us to show it on the pitch now.

“This next block is going to be massive for all of us.

“What do we expect from Kilmarnock? We know it’s going to be a difficult game and we know that if we’re one per cent off then they’ll punish us.

“We all have to be on it physically and mentally.”

Rangers have an opportunity to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen this afternoon as the duo met on Saturday and dropped points.