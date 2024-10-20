George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby thinks that Whites striker Mateo Joseph has the knack of causing problems for opposition defenders coming off the bench.

The 21-year-old striker started this season as Daniel Farke’s first-choice centre forward but after scoring only one goal in eight games, he lost his place in the starting line-up to Joel Piroe.

On Friday night, Joseph came on as a substitute in the game against Sheffield United and scored in the 90th minute to help the Whites secure a crucial three points at Elland Road.

Bromby praised Joseph for his eagerness to hunt the opposition players down to retrieve the ball and thinks that the striker showed his real quality against the Blades.

The ex-Whites star also stressed that Joseph has a knack of causing problems for opposition defenders by coming on as a substitute and pointed out that he has managed to build a good link-up with Piroe.

“He will chase; he will try to win the ball back”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He has shown his real quality there in terms of his timing of the run and fantastic ball by Joel [Piroe], straight into him and that link-up is really important; that relationship we spoke about those two.

“He has that knack of causing a lot of problems when he comes on.

“He is a great sub and it is a great finish.”

Joseph will now be focused on getting his place back in the starting line-up by impressing Farke on the training ground.