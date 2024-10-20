Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight midfielder Stephen McGinn thinks Rangers look worse than ever and are not living up to Philippe Clement’s promise.

Rangers put an abject performance on Sunday away at Kilmarnock and went down to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Derek McInnes’ men in the Scottish Premiership.

The result means Rangers have failed to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen, who played out a draw at Celtic Park on Saturday.

McGinn believes that Rangers look in worse shape now than they did earlier in the season when they lost against Celtic at Celtic Park.

He recalled that Clement said that Rangers would show their real face in October and insists that has not happened.

“Philippe Clement told us after some of the disappointments earlier in the season you’ll see the real Rangers in October, November”, McGinn said post match on BBC Sportsound.

“This is October and I’ve not seen Rangers worse than this.

“At Celtic Park they had that spell where they came out early on, a bit of urgency it looked like.

“This is the Rangers team that Philippe Clement told us would be the real Rangers in October, but played like they couldn’t cut the gap on Celtic. They don’t look as if they believe.”

Clement oversaw a substantial turnover in players over the course of the summer transfer window.

Of the starting eleven that Clement named, five were signed in the summer by the Belgian.