Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds is worried that the Gers have actually gone backwards under Philippe Clement this season.

Clement wanted to reshape the Rangers squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but was hamstrung by financial limitations.

He did nevertheless manage to do substantial business, with the likes of Robin Propper, Jefte, Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny, Nedim Bajrami and Hamza Igamane all arriving at Ibrox.

Performances though have been questioned, with Rangers failing to reach the Champions League league stage and also losing ground on both Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Defeat at Kilmarnock has brought real scrutiny of just how well Rangers are doing under Clement and former Gers hitman Dodds is concerned.

He believes that Rangers look like they have gone backwards this season, while their attitude at Kilmarnock was also not where it needed to be.

“They look like they have regressed, that’s the worrying thing”, Dodds said post match on BBC Sportsound.

“The Rangers fans got right behind them today, trying to get them going half way through that second half and they still never responded.

“You can come to Rugby Park and not put in your best performance, but the attitude has to be right and Rangers’ attitude wasn’t right, Kilmarnock’s was.”

There is now increasing pressure on Clement to show that he is making progress with Rangers.

The Gers are in European action in midweek, with Romanian outfit FCSB due to pay a visit to Ibrox in the Europa League.