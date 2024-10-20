Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers hitman Billy Dodds thinks the Gers had a terrible attitude away at Kilmarnock on Sunday, but expressed some sympathy for boss Philippe Clement.

Kilmarnock scored right at the death at Rugby Park to claim a 1-0 win and take all three points from the Scottish Premiership encounter.

The loss was a hammer blow for Rangers, who had been handed the opportunity to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen, with the two having played out a draw on Saturday.

Rangers had close to 70 per cent possession of the ball in the game, but both teams had three shots on target.

Dodds is concerned about the attitude that Rangers showed at Rugby Park, which he feels was terrible.

He stressed though that off the pitch, Clement has almost been left as the club’s spokesman, which should not be the case.

“We’ve talked about identity and Kilmarnock and what they are”, Dodds said post match on BBC Sportsound.

“I just don’t see how Rangers have got better.

“Where they are as a team and as a club, today was about performance and the attitude was terrible, I thought, right throughout the game.

“Philippe Clement mentioned duels, but I think there was more to it because that attitude is brought into the duels, but there was no point in the game where we thought ‘oh Rangers are really getting into their groove now, pinning Kilmarnock back’.

“Now, off the field if you want to go to that, it doesn’t help the manager.

“I think the banners said there’s a scapegoat and I think that scapegoat the fans, and I might be wrong, are alluding to is Philippe Clement.

“He’s been made the spokesman of the club and it shouldn’t be like that.”

Despite having been dealt a tough hand as Rangers boss, the pressure is now growing on Clement and the loss at Kilmarnock is bringing further criticism towards the Belgian tactician.