Legendary former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was the subject of attention for the Uruguayan broadcasters on Saturday night.

Bielsa, who remains revered at Elland Road for the way he got the side up to the Premier League and the thrilling football he played, is currently the boss of Uruguay’s national team.

It was in that capacity he headed to take in the Uruguayan top flight clash between CA Progreso and River Plate on Saturday evening.

The camera cut to Marcelo Bielsa buying peanuts during the Progreso v River match in Uruguay last night.pic.twitter.com/eNs1541tUl — Newell’s Old Boys – English News (@Newells_en) October 20, 2024

Hosts Progreso sit second bottom in the league standings in Uruguay, but they came out 2-0 winners against River Plate, who are eighth.

During the course of the game, Uruguayan broadcasters focused in on Bielsa as he bought some peanuts to munch.

Whether Bielsa saw any players that caught his eye during the clash remains to be seen.

Bielsa’s Uruguay currently sit in third in their World Cup qualification table, after ten games.

Finding wins has proven to be difficult for Uruguay of late though, with three of their last four qualifiers ending in draws, without a goal scored, and one in a 1-0 defeat against Peru.

They are due to take on Colombia and Brazil in November’s international fixtures.