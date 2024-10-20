Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has admitted that a Reds star did not have his best game against Chelsea and struggled to influence proceedings at Anfield.

The Reds played host to Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and a 2-1 win over the Blues means Arne Slot’s side still sit top of the table.

Chelsea arrived on Merseyside in form and ready to give Liverpool a thorough test, and they did push Slot’s men hard.

A Mohamed Salah penalty and a Curtis Jones’ goal proved to be the difference, offsetting Chelsea’s strike through Nicolas Jackson.

Midfield was an area which was particularly hard fought and eyes were on Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch to see how he performed in a top game in the number 6 position.

Thompson was asked after the match how he thought the Dutchman handled the test and admitted he does not think it was the former Bayern Munich man’s best display, as he struggled to really have an influence.

“It wasn’t one of his better displays”, Thompson said post match on LFC TV.

“But that is not knocking him at all; he was up against a tough midfield, a packed midfield.

“Because at times they just went man for man at three at the back and the other centre-back pushed in and marked Curtis [Jones] or [Dominik] Szoboszlai.

“You’re looking at it and saying this is packed this midfield, so it was hard to get any space in there.

“But what he does well is he moves across and if he can get that turn, with somebody there, and he turns, he’s gone.

“I think he’s played really well today, but not influenced the game as he has in other games.”

Liverpool tried to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, but the Real Sociedad midfielder rejected a move to Anfield.

Now Gravenberch is stepping up to the challenge and has won Slot’s favour so far.