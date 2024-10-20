Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson says the Reds kept Chelsea in-form star Cole Palmer quiet at Anfield, but expects the Blues to take points off title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arne Slot’s team returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday evening by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead through a Mohamed Salah penalty just before the half hour mark, but soon after the restart in the second half, Nicolas Jackson levelled for the visitors.

Chelsea being level did not last for long though, as Salah turned provider for Curtis Jones to put Liverpool back in front and score what ultimately was the winner.

Thompson admits he was worried about Chelsea’s two wide players, Palmer and Noni Madueke.

He insists though that Liverpool got to grips with the pair of them and Palmer was notably quiet, especially throughout the second half.

“We were worried about their wide players”, Thompson said post match on LFC TV.

“Cole Palmer was quite quiet, especially in the second half, we got to grips with them.”

Thompson saw enough of Chelsea to believe that they will now take points from Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Chelsea will take points off Arsenal and Man City, I am quite sure.

“City beat them in the opening game of the season, but that was a good time to play them.”

Liverpool now switch gears with Champions League football later this week, in the shape of a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig.