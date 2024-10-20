Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes knows that his side are capable of beating Rangers but feels that his team need to stop conceding the first goal as they have done on most occasions.

Kilmarnock managed to register their first win of the season in their last match before the international break, beating Dundee 3-2 away from home.

Killie had left it late in the match, scoring three goals in the space of the last nine minutes after having gone two goals behind.

It was not a one-off occasion for McInnes’ side and the 53-year-old understands the difficulty they have been having to negotiate.

Ahead of a tough test against Rangers, the manager stressed the need for his team to be able to stop conceding first.

Once that happens, McInnes believes that they have the capability to beat Rangers.

“We know we’ve got that performance in us to beat Rangers and hopefully we can deliver that”, McInnes was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We’ve allowed the opposition to score the first goal too many occasions this season and it’s something that we want to stop.

“Stop having to come from behind, stop giving ourselves a mountain to climb and start to really impose ourselves in the game – particularly when you play against a team like Rangers.”

Rangers will be eager to get all three points from the match this afternoon to take full advantage of Celtic and Aberdeen drawing on Saturday.