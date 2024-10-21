Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft feels Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund’s goal at the weekend is the result of learning under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The young Dane scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Brentford on Saturday in a 2-1 win against the Bees.

Hojlund’s game time has been limited this season as he came back from an injury and Joshua Zirkzee is giving the 21-year-old competition for a starting spot.

The Denmark international started the last two league games and Fjortoft feels Hojlund showed a lot of composure with that finish against Thomas Frank’s side.

The former Premier League forward insists that Hojlund has benefitted from working under Van Nistelrooy and learning from the former Red Devils striker.

“That Hojlund- goal on Saturday is a result of working with Van Nistelrooy too. The finish was cool and the exact tool in that situation”, Fjortoft posted on his X handle about the Manchester United striker.

“When I was 22 I worked three years with Hans Krankl at Rapid Vienna – it was not only inspiring, but improved my finishing.”

Hojlund will be looking to show his calmness later this week in the Europa League when Manchester United face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Turkey.