George Wood/Getty Images

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood has praised Leeds United talent Luca Thomas for showing his ice cold nerves to take his goal against Ebbsfleet United.

Leeds brought in the 20-year-old attacker from Manchester City in 2021 and Thomas has been a prolific goalscorer for the Whites youth sides.

Thomas joined National League side York City on a short-term loan last week and scored an injury-time goal in his debut game at the weekend against Ebbsfleet.

📽️ Wholesome moment as loanee Luca Thomas bags a debut goal in front of the South Stand. 🙌 🎙️ @BBCYorkSport.#YCFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/1Iox8k9zGo — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) October 19, 2024

The winger put in a good performance after coming on as a substitute and Hinshelwood stated that Thomas’ goal in the 96th was an excellent strike.

He also pointed out that Thomas managed to navigate through a tight area with his good decision making and added that he showed ice-cold nerves like a good striker to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Some of the goals were excellent; Luca’s one in particular”, Hinshelwood told York City’s media.

“A bit of a tight area playing in front of him and then it opened up with good decisions and a good striker seems ice cold when it matters and he definitely was today.”

Thomas has yet to make a senior appearance for Leeds and he will be hoping to impress during his short loan spell to attract the attention of Daniel Farke.