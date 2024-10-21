Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has revealed that when Villa faced Bayern Munich at Villa Park the atmosphere was hugely impressive.

Unai Emery’s men are preparing for another Champions League league phase game this week, with Italian side Bologna the visitors to Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Having beaten Bayern Munich at Villa Park, hopes are high that the ground can be a fortress in the Champions League this season for the Villans.

Cash admits that he is expecting the atmosphere at Villa Park to be loud and revealed during the Bayern Munich game he could not hear himself talk, such was the noise level.

“I think it’ll be loud”, he said at a press conference about the Bologna game.

“Bayern was incredible, I was sat on the bench and it was so loud I couldn’t hear myself talk.

“I haven’t made my Champions League debut yet, hopefully it comes tomorrow.”



Bologna will arrive at Villa Park on the back of a 2-2 draw at Genoa in Serie A.

Their last Champions League match also came in England, with a visit to play Liverpool at Anfield ending in a 2-0 loss.