Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ players remain loyal to their manager Gary O’Neil despite the club’s poor results in the Premier League this season, according to the BBC.

After going toe-to-toe with champions Manchester City until the 94th minute of their Premier League match on Sunday, the home side fell prey to a controversial VAR decision and eventually lost the match 2-1.

O’Neil was critical of the decision and felt that there was a “subconscious” bias towards giving a controversial decision in favour of the bigger teams.

It was not a one-off decision that has gone against Wolves, with the team having fallen victim to a few others last season as well.

While the loss puts further pressure on an under-fire O’Neil, the manager has his players on his side.

In fact, the squad remain loyal to their boss and could be galvanised by yet another decision going against them.

It now remains to be seen whether that sparks a response from the players when they take to the pitch against Brighton next weekend.

They are one of four teams that are still without a win this season and have only managed one point from their eight matches.