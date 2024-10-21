Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Jo Tessem has admitted that defending against Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu’s pace is a very difficult job, after he saw him up close against Southampton.

After making a tough start in the Premier League this season, following their promotion from the Championship, Leicester have stabilised the ship.

Steve Cooper’s men have won their last two league matches and are sitting 14th in the table ahead of the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham.

The 20-year-old has not started Leciester’s last four league matches and Tessem revealed that he does not understand how a player of his quality is not starting matches, after he came on against Southampton.

The former Southampton star insisted that it is very difficult to counter Fatawu’s electric pace from the wing.

“And Fatawu, how does he not play in the Leicester team?”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent about the Foxes forward.

“The pace he has is electric.

“You can say that it [was] poor defending, but it is hard defending a player that is so quick, so much quicker than you.”

Fatawu made a big impact against Saints at the weekend, where the Foxes won 3-2 after conceding the two goals first.

He will be looking to start against Nottingham Forest this Friday night after impressing against Southampton.