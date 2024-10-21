Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has stated that he does not enjoy seeing the Reds sit back at Anfield against opposition teams and finds Arne Slot’s attitude at home completely the opposite of Jurgen Klopp.

On Sunday, Liverpool managed to keep themselves top of the Premier League table by defeating Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea at Anfield 2-1.

With their win over the Blues, Liverpool registered their ninth straight win in all competitions, but their approach against Chelsea has failed to impress some former players.

Nicol, who was left unimpressed with Slot’s defensive approach on Sunday, stated his dissatisfaction and said that he does not like to see Liverpool playing defensively against any team at Anfield.

The former Reds defender pointed out that under Klopp, Liverpool used to squeeze the life out of opposition teams at Anfield, which is exactly opposite of Slot’s approach and believes that though the Merseyside outfit managed a good result, the performance was not good.

“I do not enjoy Liverpool playing at home at Anfield against anybody and sitting back and trying to play counter attacking football because that is what it was”, Nicol said on ESPN.

“Now maybe we just have to get used to looking at a different type of Liverpool because under Klopp, particularly at home, this is our place, we are squeezing the life out of anybody who wants to come to our field and try to play.

“This absolutely was the opposite and so the result is great; the result is perfect and you can not complain about three points, but I am sorry the performance for me was not particularly great.”

Liverpool will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.