Daniel Farke says he is not willing to ‘lift the curtain’ into what has been going on behind the scenes at Leeds United in relation to the possible signing of a free agent.

Leeds have been exploring the free agent market to see if there is a midfielder they can bring in and players have been at Thorp Arch on trial.

With free agents having been without clubs for several months now, Leeds need to look at fitness levels, sharpness and whether the player in question can be thrown in to what is a busy Championship season.

Farke is expecting a decision on a possible signing by the end of next week at the latest.

He is not willing to though give an insight into how Leeds are going about things, besides insisting the Whites do stick to all the rules.

Farke joked that some free agent trialist stories are wide of the mark, with Thorp Arch not able to accommodate so many people.

“I don’t speak too much about what happens behind closed doors”, the German said.



“A few guests also doesn’t mean that there are just trialists in.

“I have also read some articles [about] who was in and whatever, and we wouldn’t have that much space here in the training ground to have all the players who are linked with being on a trial.

“So it’s funny and I don’t lift the curtain anyhow.

“Yes, there were a few people around, but it doesn’t mean it’s just players anyhow who are here on trial or competing against each other.

“What we do is on a professional level and we do it to the rules and having the right decisions. Then, let’s see what happens.”

If Leeds do sign a free agent, it remains to be seen if it will be on a short-term deal or a longer arrangement.