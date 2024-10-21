Journalist Roger Hannah believes that the results at Rangers are damning for Philippe Clement and continue to trend badly.

Clement is now under big pressure at Rangers after the Gers blew the chance to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen by losing at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

A section of Rangers fans are now far from convinced that the Belgian has the answers needed and the transfer business the club did over the course of the summer transfer window is under the microscope.

🎙️ Philippe Clement spoke to @RangersTV after today’s match against Kilmarnock. pic.twitter.com/JGxy2wBlOK — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 20, 2024

Hannah thinks that results are trending badly for Clement and believes closer examination of his record is damning.

He indicated a point will be reached where the Rangers board decide to pull the trigger on sacking Clement, despite what seems to be their continued backing.

“At the moment the results are trending badly for Philippe Clement”, Hannah said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He’s been in the job a year, he’s never beaten Celtic.



“They celebrated a home draw with Celtic as though the Champions League had just been claimed, out of the Champions League qualifiers, embarrassed at home by Lyon, lost an Old Firm cup final to Celtic at Hampden, lost the league to Celtic, lost 3-0 at Celtic Park, now losing away at Kilmarnock, one away goal in four away games this season.

“The results are damning for Philippe Clement and as with any club, the board can say all the right things but eventually it just gets to the point where it is a point of no return.”

Clement is now preparing Rangers for a Europa League clash against Romanians FCSB, where they will look to return to winning ways.