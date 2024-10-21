Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the opinion that Leeds United are being inventive in their forward department in the final third and believes that some of their best players are currently at the top of their game.

Last season, Leeds failed to earn promotion after their defeat at the hands of Southampton in the Championship playoff final and this season they are determined to go up automatically.

On Friday night, Leeds managed to end fellow promotion contender Sheffield United’s unbeaten run by securing a 2-0 victory over them at Elland Road.

Parkin stated that Leeds showcased their power against the Blades last week and admitted that he is impressed with the Whites performances.

The ex-EFL star pointed out that last season Leeds were lacking creativity during the end part of their campaign but added that this season their forward department is full of creativity.

Parkin also highlighted that Leeds are benefiting from some of their best players being at the top of their game at the moment.

“I could not be more impressed by Leeds”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show.

“I think on Friday they really showcased their power.

“I think last year we were a little bit critical towards the tail end about the predictability of maybe sometimes Leeds in their forward positions; they are anything but at the moment.

“There is a load of invention.

“There are some of their best players right at the top of their game, so yes, really impressed with them.”

Leeds are currently third in the league table and the Yorkshire outfit are undefeated in their last five games.