Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s priority in the January transfer window will be to sign a right-winger and additional checks have been made on wingers across Europe, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies suffered their second defeat in the last four matches when they were humbled 1-0 by Brighton at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Eddie Howe has been using Jacob Murphy on the right side of his three-man attack and there are question marks over why Newcastle have not strengthened that position.

In the last three matches the manager has used Murphy in the starting line-up the Magpies have produced just one goal.

The other right-winger option, Miguel Almiron, has also failed to take his opportunity, forcing Howe’s hand.

Right-wing is therefore an area which has emerged as a priority to invest when the transfer window opens next in January.

While Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga remains an option, he is not the only one being looked into.

The Newcastle United decision-makers have made additional checks on wingers across Europe as well.

It now remains to be seen how the club go about their business in January after easing PSR pressures.