Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that pressure on Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes is ridiculous.

QPR failed to have the desired start to their seasons and are bottom of the Championship table with seven points from ten games.

Cifuentes’ side have lost four straight games in the league, with the last win coming in August, and the pressure is building on the Spanish tactician to turn their season around.

QPR are set to face Coventry City at home on Tuesday and Parkin admitted that the fans will ask questions if they lose their next game at home.

Parkin admitted that Cifuentes is under pressure but stressed that he finds the pressure on the Spaniard ridiculous.

“I think there is pressure now on Marti Cifuentes; it is pretty ridiculous in my mind”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In podcast.

“That said, I think that there will be pressure for the first time, if you like, from the support if they lose again against Coventry back to back and not pressure to say there should be a change, but serious questions asked as to why the performances are so limp currently.”

Coventry City are also struggling this season and Mark Robins has been the subject of criticism from a section of the fans of the Championship outfit.

Parkin thinks that Tuesday’s fixture will be a big game for Robins as well because he is also under huge pressure.

“So it is a big game and it is a big game for Mark Robins as well, clearly”, he added.

“No manager is immune to criticism because that is the nature of the beast now. It is the first time that we are hearing it and seeing it on social media, probably regularly for Mark Robins.”

Coventry are only one point clear of QPR in the league table and both sides will be desperate to win their game on Tuesday.