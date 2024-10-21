Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Former Scotland striker Ross McCormack has warned Rangers that Aberdeen must be taken very seriously in terms of finishing second in the Scottish Premiership after their draw with Celtic.

The Dons have made a brilliant start to their league campaign as they are going toe to toe with Celtic at the summit.

At the weekend they went down 2-0 against the Bhoys at Celtic Park but came back to draw the match 2-2 eventually.

McCormack feels after the start Jimmy Thelin’s side have made, they will not care who they play.

The former Scotland man does not think Aberdeen will win the league, but feels Rangers have serious competition in the race to finish second.

“It will give them a huge amount of confidence moving forward from that game”, McCormack said on the Scottish Football Podcast on the back of Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw against Celtic.

“And, when teams are on winning runs they have got that ‘never say die’ attitude and when they always believe that they can get something, then they are very dangerous.

“So, it makes no difference to them if they are going to play Celtic or Rangers or anyone else, they now believe they can go and win the game.

“I think they should be taken seriously in terms of finishing second but finishing first I think Celtic are still head and shoulders above the rest.”

Aberdeen will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going when they face Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday to keep the pressure on Celtic.