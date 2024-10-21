Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that though Stoke City have not been fully convincing under their new manager Narcis Pelach, they could still march over Bristol City on Tuesday.

After initial hiccups, the Potters have built a three-game unbeaten run under their new manager but have won just one of them.

They now face a Bristol City side who have just won their last match 2-0 against Middlesbrough.

Giving his opinion on the Stoke City side, who will be at home on Tuesday, Parkin insisted that they have not been really convincing despite having a new manager in charge.

However, Parkin still backs the Potters to win the match to follow up on their heroics from the 6-1 win over Portsmouth at the bet365 Stadium earlier in the month.

“It has not been fully convincing yet under the new manager”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show.

“The fixtures list has thrown up some tough propositions there. Middlesbrough for Bristol City away from home and then Stoke back-to-back is tough going.

“I know pretty much everything went in that night for them in an attacking sense but I will go for lighting for kind of striking twice, 3-1 Stoke.”

Stoke currently find themselves 16th in the Championship and have work to do to climb up the ladder.