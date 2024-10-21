Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s out on loan stars has been dubbed ‘extraordinary’ by his club boss, along with being pointed to as an intelligent player.

Spurs experienced a serious amount of squad churn during the summer transfer window, with the likes of Emerson Royal, Giovanni Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp being sold, while there were loan departures too.

Though Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left on loan for Marseille, he is expected to join the French side permanently next summer.

Hojbjerg has established himself as a regular in Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille team and this weekend he scored his first goal for the club in their 5-0 victory over Montpellier.

De Zerbi says that Marseille are grateful to have the Spurs loanee in their squad and praised him for his personality.

The Italian tactician thinks that the Dane is an intelligent player with high quality and hailed the Tottenham midfielder, along with Adrien Rabiot, as an extraordinary player.

“I think we’re lucky to have these two players together at Marseille”, De Zerbi was quoted as saying by French radio station RMC.

“They are two extraordinary, intelligent players of a very high standard.

“They have great personalities and a lot of quality. They played a good game.

“I would have liked to have taken Rabiot off at the 70th minute to avoid taking any risks with his fatigue, but he held up very well physically.

“We’re really pleased to have him and Hojbjerg in our team.”

The defensive midfielder has started all eight league games for Marseille and he will be hoping to continue his form throughout the season.