Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Massimo Donati feels Brendan Rodgers should not abandon his side’s identity when they take on Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Bhoys made a flying start to their league phase and were able to register a 5-1 win against Slovan Bratislava in their opening game of the Champions League.

In the second Champions League clash, though, they were handed a crushing 7-1 defeat by Nuri Sahin’s Borussia Dortmund, something which continued a pattern of heavy defeats for Rodgers’ sides when they play better opponents.

They are set to face last year’s Europa League champions Atalanta in Italy next and there have been calls for Rodgers to be more cautious, but Donati does not agree.

The ex-Bhoys man suggested the Celtic boss should sacrifice his identity against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

“I played under Gasperini at Palermo and he plays great football, we played some great football under him and when I was on the pitch I knew what I had to do with the ball or without the ball”, the former Celtic and Atalanta man told STV Sport.

“But, I think you should never lose your identity, if Brendan Rodgers thinks he feels good playing a certain way with the team and the mentality then he has to do it.

“The most important thing is to have no fear, to go there and be scared of playing against Atalanta would be a mistake.

“Atalanta are not invincible, they have already lost a couple of games in the league this season as well.”

Rodgers will be looking to come out with a positive result out of Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday night to stabilise his side in the Champions League.