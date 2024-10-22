Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Oxford United star Louie Sibley has admitted that it will be ‘weird’ for him to face Derby County, but insisted that he will treat the game like any other game.

Sibley is a product of Derby’s youth set-up and progressed all the way through to the senior side.

The 23-year-old midfielder played 173 times for Derby and in the summer Oxford United snapped him up on a free transfer.

The former England Under-20 international admitted that he has childhood memories with the Rams and it will be very ‘strange’ to face his former team-mates.

However, the U’s star is aware that getting a result from the match is definitely the more important aspect and he stressed the game against his former side will be no different than other game.

“Obviously for myself [it is a big game], I was at the club [Derby County] for a while, since a kid, so I have a lot of memories there”, Sibley told Oxford United’s in-house media.

“[I have some] good friends [at Derby], so it will feel very strange to share a pitch with some of them being my close mates.

“Normally obviously playing with them, but [playing] against them it will feel really weird.

“But as I have always said it is important to get the job done first I will treat it like any other game really.”

Sibley has not started any league games for his new club but he will be hoping to play an impactful role against Paul Warne’s side tonight at the Kassam Stadium.