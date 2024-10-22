Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has drawn comparisons with Ligue 1 to insist that the Black Cats are still effectively in pre-season and have a full Championship campaign left to negotiate.

After ten games, the Black Cats are currently placed at the top of the pile and enjoy a one-point lead over second-placed Burnley.

Many are thinking Sunderland can now push for promotion, however Le Bris wants to keep the stage of the season in perspective.

Le Bris, who formerly managed Lorient in France, drew comparisons with the league there where the teams are scheduled to play just 34 matches to determine the fate of the title.

And for Le Bris Sunderland are still in pre-season and have a full campaign to negotiate where there will only be small margins for error, the manager reminded his players.

“It happened before, we lost and then we are not on the top of the league”, Le Bris said at a press conference.

“It’s only ten games. In France, we have only 34 games, so it’s still the pre-season, it’s like that.

“We have a full Championship to play and so it is too early to project anything.

“But if we focus on our game and I think from the beginning of that season we can assess the improvement of the team.

“So we still have many elements to develop and it’s our main focus.

“We will see later the table at the end of the season.”

The Black Cats now have a tough test ahead of them with a visit to Luton Town scheduled for Wednesday.

They will then play Oxford United followed by another fixture against Queens Park Rangers.