Photo Credit

Leicester City star Conor Coady has hailed two of his Foxes team-mates and marked them out as ‘absolute fliers’ due to their directness.

The Foxes have shown big signs of stability after making a mixed start to their Premier League campaign under Steve Cooper.

They have now won their last two league games and are sitting 14th in the top flight table after eight matches.

Several Leicester players have stepped up and two in particular have caught Coady’s eye.

Coady described Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu together as absolute fliers for their ability to run with the ball.

The Foxes defender feels Mavididi and Fatawu pose danger for defenders with their directness, even though Fatawu has played as an impact substitute in Leicester’s last four league matches.

“Having him [Fatawu] and Stephy Mavididi, the pair of them are absolute fliers”, Coady said on When You’re Smiling about his team-mates,

“They get the ball, [they] are direct and they run at the full-back.”

Now it remains to be seen if the flashy Foxes wingers will start the match against Cooper’s former club Nottingham Forest on Friday night.